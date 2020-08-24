China cracks down on mafia-style crimes

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- By the end of July, procuratorates across China had approved the arrests of 141,713 suspects in 48,217 cases for mafia-style organized crimes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

A total of 205,000 people in 32,371 cases had been prosecuted for such crimes by the end of July, the SPP said.

The above results come from China's three-year special campaign against the mafia-like activities.

The top procuratorate has issued a notice, and held several national teleconferences to further combat these crimes, as this year is the last year of the campaign.