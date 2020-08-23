Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Virtual reality conference to open in east China

(Xinhua)    15:54, August 23, 2020

NANCHANG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 World Conference on the Virtual Reality (VR) Industry will be held in late October in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, organizers said.

The two-day event will be held online and offline this year, with participants exploring issues related to XR (extended reality), cloud VR, industrial ecology and entertainment games.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the provincial government of Jiangxi, the conference is held annually in Nanchang. During the 2019 conference, a total of 104 VR industry agreements and projects were inked.

China has witnessed a maturing and expanding VR industry as the country pushes for high-quality development and extensive application of new technologies. According to the MIIT, China's VR market will amount to 54.45 billion yuan (about 7.7 billion U.S. dollars) by 2021.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York