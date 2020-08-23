China lowers flood emergency-response level

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Saturday lowered its emergency response for flood control from Level II to Level IV, as the risks of flooding have been easing.

The water level at the Cuntan hydrologic station in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River has retreated below the warning level, while the inflow into the Three Gorges Reservoir has continued to decrease, said the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Flood risks in the Huaihe River, the Haihe River, the Songhua River and the Liaohe River have been easing, according to the ministry.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I representing the most severe.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday raised its emergency response for flood control from Level III to Level II, given the floods in the tributaries along the upper reaches of Yangtze River and more heavy downpours.