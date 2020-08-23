China's senior political advisors meet to adopt guidelines

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a meeting held by the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Friday held a Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing to adopt two sets of guidelines on the work of the CPPCC.

The meeting adopted the guidelines on improving the CPPCC's work on building consensus and the guidelines on organizing research into major strategic issues by the CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting also heard an evaluation report about the CPPCC National Committee's work concerning consultation and deliberation in 2019.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting.

Calling strengthening theoretical and political guidance and building broad consensus the major tasks of the CPPCC in the new era, Wang called for efforts to improve the working mechanisms in this regard to better communicate the Party's propositions.

He stressed making good use of the CPPCC talent pool to conduct research on major strategic issues, so as to better serve the modernization of the country's system and capacity for governance.

Wang also demanded effective evaluation of consultation and deliberation to improve the CPPCC's work.