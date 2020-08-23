Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 23, 2020
China's Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:46, August 23, 2020

URUMQI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for the fifth straight day on Saturday, the regional health commission said Sunday in its daily report.

By Saturday, Xinjiang had 198 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 asymptomatic cases, and 4,767 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Saturday, a total of 628 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in the region, and 169 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

