NW China's city takes measures to ensure students safety on way to school after landslide

(Xinhua)    10:34, August 23, 2020
Village officials and parents walk on a damaged road with children in their arms in Heping Village of Luotang Township in Longnan City, northwest China''s Gansu Province, on Aug. 22, 2020. Some roads leading out of several villages in Longnan were damaged by flooding and landslide recently. The local government has organized rescuers to repair damaged roads in order to ensure that children can go to school safely. Parents also joined in a voluntary service team to protect children on their way to school. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

