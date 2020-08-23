Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 23, 2020
U.S. House passes 25-bln-USD bill to boost Postal Service

(Xinhua)    10:34, August 23, 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday passed a bill to provide the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with 25 billion U.S. dollars.

The legislative move was aimed at preventing the agency from making any reforms which could slow delivery of mailed-in ballots for the presidential election in November.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term this year, recently threatened to defund the USPS because of resentment over what he believed was Democrats' intention to use the congressionally-approved money to expand mail-in ballots during the election, a method that the Republicans claimed would cause voting fraud.

