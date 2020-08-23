Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 23, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:33, August 23, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,402, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Hebei, two each in Tianjin, Guangdong and Shaanxi, and one in Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,190 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 212 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

