Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,402, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Hebei, two each in Tianjin, Guangdong and Shaanxi, and one in Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,190 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 212 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.