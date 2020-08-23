Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 23, 2020
China issues anniversary stamp featuring Communist Manifesto

(Xinhua)    10:30, August 23, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- A new stamp commemorating the 100th anniversary of the publication of the full Chinese edition of the Communist Manifesto was released in China Saturday.

According to China Post, a total of 7.5 million pieces of such stamp, with a face value of 1.2 yuan (about 17 U.S. cents), will be issued.

The stamp shows a sketch of Chen Wangdao translating the Communist Manifesto into Chinese, as well as the covers of the Chinese edition.

Besides, digital content of the stamp will also be released online.

