TikTok says to soon file lawsuit against Trump administration

TikTok confirmed on Saturday it plans to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the executive order signed by President Donald Trump banning its service from the United States.

"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system," the company spokesperson said.

Trump on August 6 issued an executive order banning any US transactions with ByteDance, owner of popular video-sharing app TikTok, starting in 45 days.

On August 14, Trump again signed another executive order, telling ByteDance to divest its interest in US TikTok operations within 90 days.