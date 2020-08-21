Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 21, 2020
Flights between China, U.S. allowed to double weekly

(Xinhua)    13:44, August 21, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The number of flights between China and the United States will double this month, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC).

An order from the DOT announced on Tuesday said that it will allow "the four Chinese airlines currently performing scheduled passenger services to the United States to increase their services to eight weekly round-trip flights."

On Monday, CAAC said that the U.S. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are able to double their weekly China services to two round-trip flights.

The Trump administration had threatened to ban Chinese passenger airlines flying to and from the United States in early June, allowing only limited services between the two countries.

