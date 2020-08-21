Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

A total of 22 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Thursday, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on the Chinese mainland, it added.

Of the new imported cases, 11 were reported in Shanghai, six in Tianjin, three in Shandong, and one each in Jiangsu and Sichuan, the commission said.

On Thursday, 47 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 2,368 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,164 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 204 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,917, including 491 patients who were still being treated, with 20 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,792 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 14,599 close contacts were still under medical observation after 2,264 were discharged on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, 23 new asymptomatic cases, including 22 from outside the mainland, were reported, and three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 353 asymptomatic cases, including 248 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Thursday, 4,604 confirmed cases including 75 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 486 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 3,827 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 457 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.