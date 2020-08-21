BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China strongly opposes the escalating suppression of Huawei by the United States, a Ministry of Commerce (MOC) spokesperson said on Thursday in response to U.S. announcement of further restrictions on the company.

The United States has been using state power, generalizing national security concept, and imposing continuous suppression and containment on certain foreign companies by abusing measures such as export control, said the unidentified spokesperson while responding to media requests for comments.

These acts have severely damaged free trade rules, threatened the security of global industrial and supply chains, and harmed the well-being and interests of people in all countries, including the United States, the spokesperson stated, urging the United States to immediately stop its wrongdoing.

The U.S. government announced on Monday it would further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co. with an aim to cut off all its access to U.S. technology, adding 38 Huawei affiliates to an existing list of companies banned from receiving some sensitive technologies.

The Chinese government will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson added.