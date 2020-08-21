OTTAWA, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The United States is building a cable barrier along some sections of the cross-border between U.S. Washington State and the Canadian province of British Columbia to curb "dangerous criminal enterprises," according to CTV on Thursday.

A U.S. border official told CTV that the cable barrier not only protects people in the United States and Canada, but it also aids in securing this portion of the border by deterring illegal vehicle entries in both directions, a U.S. border official told CTV.

The official also said trans-national criminal organizations have capitalized on this vulnerable area by smuggling both narcotics and people. "This enhancement to this specific border areas mitigates the threat posed by these dangerous criminal enterprises."

Both Canada and the United States agreed to close the cross-border to non-essential travel since March 21 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit both countries. The agreement has been extended each month since and is expected to be renewed to next year.

CTV reported that a total of 12,819 U.S. citizens have been turned away from the shared border between March 22 and Aug. 5.

Last month, British Columbia Premier John Horgan warned of the "Alaska loophole," whereby Americans used to travel to Alaska to take pit stops in the province.