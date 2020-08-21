China donates new batch of medical aid to Tunisia

TUNIS, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday donated a new batch of medical aid to Tunisia to help its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese Embassy in Tunisia announced in a statement that the donation included 100,000 medical masks.

It added that China is keen to continue strengthening its cooperation with Tunisia to fight the pandemic together.

Before the donation, the North African country had already received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since late March to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.