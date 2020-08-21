Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 21, 2020
Humanitarians respond to Asia monsoon flooding: UN

(Xinhua)    08:47, August 21, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Humanitarians are responding to monsoon flooding and landslides in Asia that are causing hundreds of casualties, the displacement of millions of people and the destruction of infrastructure, a UN spokesman said on Thursday.

"These natural disasters are hitting countries already facing the COVID-19 pandemic and the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The United Nations, the Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations are supporting government-led responses in several countries despite challenges in travel and access to people in need, due to COVID-19, Dujarric said.

"In Bangladesh, our colleagues tell us that humanitarian organizations are providing shelter and rapid food assistance in Cox's Bazar, as well as repairs to damaged water, sanitation and education facilities," the spokesman said.

"In Pakistan, we are monitoring the situation in case support from the UN is required," he told correspondents at a virtual, regular briefing.

"In Nepal and China, authorities are continuing their search and rescue operations, in conjunction with humanitarian organizations," Dujarric said.

A strong monsoon season, beginning in June, unleashed particularly heavy rains across a swath of South and East Asia this year.

