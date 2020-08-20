The post-pandemic world may provide "a good opportunity" for China and the United States to bolster cooperation in international macroeconomic policy and reforming global governance, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has said.

"It will be a very different world. Technological progress and other factors will lead to restructuring of the global economy and the supply chain," said Cui in a keynote speech at a webinar on issues related to China-U.S. relations at the invitation of John R. Allen, president of the Brookings Institution on Aug. 13.

"There will even be some changes in the guiding economic philosophy, and greater priority will be given to social issues like public health and contagious diseases," he said. "A new situation presses for better international macroeconomic policy coordination and reform of the global governance system, especially in social sectors such as public health."

"Facing this major task and severe challenge, China and United States should make the right choice, on the basis of mutual understanding and respect, play a positive role for a 'post-pandemic' world order and global governance system, and build a more forward-looking, stronger and more stable relationship between our two great countries," he said.

China has been an active participant, supporter and contributor to the current international system, the ambassador said, adding that meanwhile, as a major country with an ancient civilization, China's integration would "inevitably bring changes to the international system, which needs to make adjustments accordingly."

"This is only logical and natural, like a kind of chemical reaction. Yet our intention is not to have a revolution or start up an entirely new system. While China has been trying to integrate into and adjust to the international system, we do hope the system could make necessary reforms in light of the varying circumstances," he said.

"Will the United State be ready to work with China and other countries to ensure that the international order and global system will meet the needs of the entire international community, and address various global risks and challenges?" he said.

"Or instead, will the U.S. remain obsessed with zero-sum game and major-power competition, let the situation spiral out of control and fall into the 'Thucydides Trap'? This is a fundamental choice the United States has to make," he said.