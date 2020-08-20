China remains committed to building a comprehensive, stable and constructive relationship and has "no intention or interest" to get involved in U.S. domestic politics, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has said.

"China remains committed to working with the United States to overcome the difficulties and build a future-oriented relationship based on coordination, cooperation and stability," said Cui in a keynote speech at a webinar on issues related to China-U.S. relations at the invitation of President John R. Allen of the Brookings Institution on Aug. 13.

"Lately there have been official statements from Beijing with this clear message," said Cui, referring a recent article on the China-U.S. relationship from a historical perspective by Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other senior officials also reiterated China's commitment to the healthy development of China-U.S. relations in their speeches and interviews, he added.

"We look forward to positive responses from the U.S. side," the ambassador said.

"Maybe some people believe that China is just waiting for the result of the U.S. presidential election in November. Let me make it very clear here, we are not waiting for anything, and we are never willing to waste time in waiting," he said. "Besides, American domestic dynamics is well beyond what we can predict or influence. We have no intention or interest to get involved."

"During his visit to China almost 50 years ago, President Richard Nixon cited Chairman Mao's poem, 'We should seize the day, seize the hour.' Today we still need to seize the day, seize the hour," Cui said.

"We are ready to work with the current administration to search for solutions to existing problems anytime anywhere, even today or tomorrow. I just hope that they will free themselves from the panic and paranoid, which is costing them common sense in such a shocking way," he said.

"People from all walks of life in China and the United States should stay guarded against vicious attempts to push the bilateral relationship to confrontation and conflict," he said. "We should firmly resist any resurgence of McCarthyism, and expand two-way exchanges and cooperation, so as to get the China-US relationship back to the right track as soon as possible."