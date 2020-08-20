Overseas student enjoys summer vacation in China

Almost every morning in the last two months, Md Abir Hossan started his day learning to play guqin, an ancient seven-stringed zither in China, in the music hall of his university in east China's Jiangxi Province.

Hossan, 23, is an international student from Bangladesh, majoring in civil engineering at East China Jiaotong University in Nanchang, capital of Jiangxi.

He chose to stay in his university with about 40 other foreign students during the summer vacation.

"Considering the epidemic situation in our countries, we chose to stay because we feel very safe here," Hossan said.

In order to make it interesting for foreign students during the vacation, the university organized a series of activities, including guqin classes, for those interested in traditional Chinese culture like Hossan.

Hossan also enjoyed learning Chinese in his dormitory, playing the guitar and drawing.

At the beginning of this year, the sudden blow of the coronavirus epidemic cast a shadow on the Spring Festival holiday.

"I felt nervous and scared at that time, and also a bit lonely," he said.

When Hossan saw his teachers busy purchasing daily necessities for students every day during the epidemic, he also wanted to do something. So he became a volunteer to help communicate with his peers and find out their needs.

As the epidemic wanes in China, life on campus is gradually back on track with the joint efforts of teachers and students. The caring attitude of university officials and local government departments also strengthened students' confidence in fighting COVID-19.

Being the head of overseas students in the university, Hossan helped the dorm manager take students' body temperature and report their health status every day. The manager felt Hossan was very responsible and made others feel relieved.

When the country has maintained regular COVID-19 prevention and control measures, Hossan has been involved in setting up a committee of international students' affairs in his university to standardize procedures for international students to enter and leave the campus during the epidemic.

Hossan said before he came to China, what attracted him most besides cute giant pandas were high-speed trains. "I chose civil engineering because I want to contribute to the construction of my country after graduation," he said.

"Now, I hope the autumn term comes soon, and I can't wait to study with my classmates," said Hossan.