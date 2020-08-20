Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Taiwan authority's separatist activities in int'l arena doomed to fail: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:53, August 20, 2020

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan will never succeed in trying to stage separatist activities in the international arena, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a statement issued by the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which condemned Taiwan's attempts to undermine Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zhao reiterated that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, adding the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm of international relations and a consensus of the international community.

"Those going against the trend to challenge the one-China principle will get burned and swallow the bitter fruit," Zhao said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

