Survey says two-thirds believe U.S. handling of COVID-19 crisis unsuccessful

(Xinhua)    09:32, August 20, 2020

Results of an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday showed 61 percent of participants believe Washington's COVID-19 management strategy has been unsuccessful.

Among the unsatisfied, about 40 percent of the poll's respondents said the U.S. reaction to the pandemic is "very unsuccessful."

Meanwhile, 36 percent of those surveyed believe the response is successful, and 8 percent described it as "very successful."

Responses from surveyed Democratic and Republican participants varied, with 80 percent of Democrats saying the U.S. management of the pandemic was ineffective and 59 percent of Republicans saying the opposite.

Sunday's polling data showed Donald Trump tracks 9 points behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

