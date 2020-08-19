Chinese expert calls for large-scale flu vaccination no later than October

A leading Chinese expert has urged the public to get a flu shot no later than October, warning of the possibility that COVID-19 may collide with the upcoming seasonal flu.

Wang Chen, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, made the remarks at the annual meeting of the China Association for Science and Technology.

If a patient is infected by both the flu and COVID-19, it will complicate diagnosis, increase the difficulty and cost of isolation, and require more resources, said Wang, adding that the mortality rate may also rise notably.

He added that timely and large-scale flu vaccination is the most effective way to prevent coinfection.

Wang said the best time to get a flu shot is before the end of next month and no later than October.

According to experts with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, China's peak flu season is in December and January. It takes two to four weeks for humans to develop antibodies after flu vaccination. The antibodies are expected to provide protection for six to eight months.