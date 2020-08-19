Iran's foreign minister said that the U.S. "miscalculations" in major international issues resulted in its global failure, Press TV reported on Tuesday.

The latest defeat for the United States was the UN Security Council's recent move to reject its draft resolution on the extension of a UN arms embargo against Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a televised interview on Monday night.

The UN Security Council vote once again proved that even the dead body of the Iranian 2015 nuclear deal, or the JCOPA, could defeat the United States, Zarif said, adding that "the reason is the member states of the council feel that Washington is standing against the global community by killing the JCPOA and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231."

The Americans' failure at the UN Security Council showed a victory for the Iranian nation, he added.

On Friday, UN Security Council rejected the U.S.-drafted resolution to extend the current arms embargo against Iran which had been presented by the United States who unilaterally announced its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018.