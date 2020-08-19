Online activities enrich Chinese students' lives during summer vacation

Beijing museums have offered online classes and lectures for students to enrich their summer vacation as authorities encouraged the public to avoid gathering amid epidemic prevention and control measures.

Standing in front of a camera, Wu Dan, a staffer of the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression, was recording a video explaining a painting of a historical battle scene.

"Since the museum reopened in May, we have placed a certain limit on the number of visitors. In order to meet the needs of students for summer visits, we set up online classes to explain historical events and heroic stories to them," said Wu.

During the online classes, exhibits, written materials, images and music were presented to make the classes more attractive, according to Wu.

So far, the museum has opened 13 such classes.

Meanwhile, the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture invited a team of lecturers composed of cultural and popular science experts to give online lectures on the history of various gardens in Beijing, garnering more than 4 million views in one month.

"In previous summer vacations, I traveled with my parents. This year, due to the epidemic, there are many online classes launched by museums," said Lin Yujie, a primary school student. "I can visit museums without leaving home to broaden my horizons."

With regular epidemic prevention and control measures in place, online classes have become a broader communication platform between museums and young audiences, said Yan Haiming, an official with the Chinese National Committee for the International Council on Monuments and Sites.