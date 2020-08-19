Night markets jazz up plazas, bolster nighttime economy of Tianjin

Cheers and rounds of applause rang out from the crowd at a night market as Liu Shurui, a Peking Opera lover, performed "The Drunken Beauty" in her exquisite costume and fine makeup.

A dozen of Peking Opera enthusiasts dressed in elegant, stylized attire, took turns to chant classic opera pieces in the culture-themed night market at the Jinwan Plaza. Their performances painted the entire aura in China's Tianjin Municipality with a jolly hue.

"It's been long since we took the stage to perform operas. The audience can appreciate the charm of the art and savor local snacks at the same time. How colorful the nightlife is," said the 67-year-old Liu.

Some audiences beat to the rhythm and hummed along with Liu.

"I could only watch Peking Opera performances on television at home during the COVID-19 outbreak. Finally, I got the chance to come here and watch live performances. Their on-stage performances indeed bring a cultural spree for us residents," said one of the audience surnamed Fu.

Apart from the live performances, some 100 food and handicraft booths have been set up at the night market so tourists can savor luscious delicacies.

Activities in the culture-themed night market are one of the ways that aim to spur Tianjin's nighttime economy.

As the epidemic wanes in China, many such nighttime markets have reopened across the city and integrated diversified elements to unlock the potential of consumption. Besides, these hives of activities encourage residents to return to night markets for recreation after being stranded at home for months.

In order to give residents a diversified nightlife experience coupled with multiple entertainment activities, as well as bolster the nighttime economy, the Tianjin Night Life Festival is being organized.

The festival was officially kicked off in late July and will run until Oct. 18. It is comprised of multiple events taking place across business districts, shopping malls and the city's tourist attractions.

In another popular night market, Yang Wei, a post-90s painter, is enthralling visitors with his painting skills. He dipped his brush into the palette of colors and created a portrait for a kid sitting in front of him. He could sell about 10 portraits every night.

"With an increasing number of tourists visiting the night market, I can make more money, and meanwhile, I hope more people will like my paintings," Yang said.

In addition to the night markets, Tianjin also built a 24-hour unmanned "smart" bookstore near a business street to help enrich residents' nightlife.

Equipped with an ID card scanner and facial recognition system, the bookstore opens its door for visitors automatically if their identity tallies with the file photo.

"Citizens are increasingly pursuing quality nightlife. Therefore, the nighttime economy should keep pace with the times and maintain quality," said Cong Yi, a professor at Tianjin University of Finance and Economics.

According to Zhang Aiguo, director of the Tianjin Commission of Commerce, the abundant nighttime activities will further promote work and production resumption amid epidemic, which will help expand domestic demands, stimulate consumption and inject vitality to the city.