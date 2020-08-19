Chinese FM says China ready to continuously deepen strategic cooperation with Morocco

China is willing to constantly deepen strategic cooperation with Morocco and continue to assist Morocco's fight against the coronavirus pandemic as well as efforts to resume production, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

In a telephone conversation with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Wang said under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and King Mohammed VI of Morocco, the China-Morocco strategic partnership has withstood the test of the COVID-19 pandemic and further grown.

China cherishes its friendship with Morocco and is willing to continuously deepen strategic cooperation with the country and strengthen mutual understanding and support, Wang said.

China, he added, will continue to provide assistance for Morocco's effort to fight COVID-19 and resume the economy, and will continue to support Morocco's legitimate claims on international and regional arenas.

Wang pointed out that once China's COVID-19 vaccine is developed and put into use, it will be an item of global public goods and African countries will be among the first to benefit.

China supports close communication and cooperation between Morocco and relevant enterprises to reach consensus on the research and development as well as the use of the vaccine, he said.

For his part, Bourita said King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan government are deeply grateful for China's strong support and assistance to Morocco at the most critical moment of the coronavirus epidemic.

China's experience in fighting COVID-19 is very valuable to Morocco, and Morocco has full confidence in China's vaccine technology, the diplomat said, adding that Morocco hopes that the two sides sign a cooperation agreement as soon as possible.

Whether in the United Nations or on other occasions, Morocco firmly supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, which is a clear-cut unequivocal stand, Bourita said.

Morocco, he added, supports China in promoting health cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and hopes that the Morocco-China friendship will be further deepened to better benefit the two peoples.