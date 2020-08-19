National security law helps Hong Kong integrate into national development: commissioner of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR

The national security law in Hong Kong will help Hong Kong participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and integrate into national development, said Xie Feng, commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The law plugs national security loopholes in Hong Kong and will usher Hong Kong into a new phase of implementing "one country, two systems," Xie said Tuesday at an online forum on Hong Kong-Indonesia business opportunities.

Hong Kong will be able to focus on developing the economy, improving people's livelihood and further integrating into national development, which will provide global investors with a safer, stabler and more predictable business environment and brighter prospects for cooperation, Xie said.

The central government and the Chinese people will always be the firm backing of Hong Kong in the face of challenges, no matter the COVID-19 epidemic or the so-called "sanctions" imposed by foreign countries, Xie said.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam, vice-minister of foreign affairs of Indonesia Mahendra Siregar, and Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian delivered speeches at the forum.

The online forum was jointly held by the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the HKSAR government and the consulate general of Indonesia in Hong Kong, assisted by the commissioner's office. The forum gathered more than 900 business leaders and professionals from Hong Kong and Indonesia.