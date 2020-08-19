Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's top court stresses severe securities crimes punishment

(Xinhua)    10:12, August 19, 2020

China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Tuesday stressed that crimes in the security market must be severely punished to better reform the ChiNext stock market and pilot a registration-based initial public offering system.

According to a set of guidelines issued by the SPC, measures will be taken to provide a judicial guarantee for the reform and the pilot project, raise the cost of breaking laws and rules, and protect the legitimate interests of investors.

No tolerance will be shown for securities crimes, the regulations said, calling for efforts to step up the punishments of crimes concerning the insurance of stocks and bonds by fraudulent means, illegal disclosure of important information, and submitting false supporting materials.

Those involved in insider trading and security market manipulation will face heavier economic punishments, the regulations said.

The regulations also encouraged courts across the country to improve court proceedings to make it easier for investors to protect their rights.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York