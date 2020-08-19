Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

A total of 17 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Tuesday, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on the Chinese mainland, it added.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, four in Guangdong, two each in Zhejiang and Shaanxi, and one in Shandong, the commission said.

On Tuesday, 43 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 2,339 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,127 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 212 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,888, including 569 patients who were still being treated, with 26 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,685 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 17,093 close contacts were still under medical observation after 2,002 were discharged on Tuesday.