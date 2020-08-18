Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

AfCFTA helps Africa better confront economic development challenges: official

(Xinhua)    10:26, August 18, 2020

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement enables the continent to better meet its trade and economic development challenges, secretariat chief for the AfCFTA said Monday.

Speaking during the transfer of the secretariat building from the Ghanaian government to the African Union (AU), secretary general of the AfCFTA secretariat Wamkele Mene said Africa remained trapped in a colonial economic model with numerous challenges.

He said the fragmentation of African national economies into small pieces and the over-reliance on the export of primary commodities, among others, were some of the challenges to intra-African trade and the continent's economic development.

"Africa continues to be trapped in a colonial economic model, which requires that we aggressively implement the AfCFTA as one of the tools for effecting a fundamental structural transformation of Africa's economy," Mene said. "We have to take action now."

The implementation phase of the AfCFTA coincides with the year of Silencing the Guns, an initiative of the AU, providing an opportunity to focus on fast-tracking Africa's economic development objectives, he said.

Ghanaian Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen estimated that the operationalization of the AfCFTA would address challenges of small fragmented markets in Africa by creating a single market to create economies of scale.

"Africa will improve its terms of trade with the rest of the world by earning higher values for its exports through value addition," Kyerematen said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York