Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 22 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Monday, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on the Chinese mainland, it added.

Of the new imported cases, 14 were reported in Shanghai, three in Jiangsu, two each in Tianjin and Shaanxi, and one in Guangdong, the commission said.

On Monday, 39 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Monday, a total of 2,322 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,109 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 213 remained hospitalized, with no case in serious condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,871, including 595 patients who were still being treated, with 27 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,642 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 18,473 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,464 were discharged on Monday.

Also on Monday, 17 new asymptomatic cases, including 16 from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 356 asymptomatic cases, including 221 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 4,524 confirmed cases including 69 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 485 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 3,599 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 450 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.