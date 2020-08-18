Corn oil may increase risk of diabetes among Chinese: study

Chinese researchers have found that n-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids, also known as omega-6, may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes among Chinese.

It has been speculated that high intake of sunflower oil and corn oil, both of which are rich in n-6 fatty acids, may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Gut microbiota, microorganisms living in the digestive tract, is thought to play an important role in the development of diabetes. Studies on associations of gut microbiota, metabolism of polyunsaturated acids and diabetes have been limited.

Researchers from West Lake University and other Chinese research institutions analyzed gut microbiota in stool samples of 2,731 participants without type 2 diabetes enlisted between 2008 and 2013 in south China city of Guangzhou and examined the associations of n-6 fatty acids biomarkers in blood with the development of type 2 diabetes and composition of gut microbiota.

Over six years of follow-up, the researchers found that 276 of the participants developed type 2 diabetes. It has been found that higher levels of gamma-linolenic acids, the blood biomarker of n-6 fatty acids, were related to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, but less diversified gut microbiota profiles.

The researchers said that their study shows that a high intake of n-6 fatty acids, whose major source among Chinese is cooking oil, may lead to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes by affecting gut microbiota profiles.

They recommended using cooking oil with more omega-3 fatty acids or oils with more monounsaturated acids like flaxseed oil and olive oil, while noting that more researches are needed to prove their findings.

Their findings were published in the journal Diabetes Care in July.