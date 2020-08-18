China, Syria highlight cooperation against COVID-19

Chinese Ambassador to Syria Feng Biao discussed medical cooperation against COVID-19 pandemic with Syrian Health Minister Nizar Yazigi in the capital Damascus on Monday.

Both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation on the health sector between the two countries, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yazigi, meanwhile, hailed the Chinese support to the Syrian people on all levels, particularly the health sector to mitigate the country's difficulties caused by the economic siege and war.

China has offered help to Syria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 15, China delivered the first batch of medical aid, including 2,016 COVID-19 testing kits, to Syria. On June 4 and June 24, Syria received another two batches of medical supplies donated by China, including testing kits, protective suits, masks, goggles, and infrared thermometers.

On April 23, a video conference was held between Chinese and Syrian medical experts for sharing the experiences in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 24, the Syrian Health Ministry received a new batch of Chinese medical equipment, the latest in a string of the Chinese aid shipments for Syria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.