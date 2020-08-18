China to cancel teachers' qualification exam for competent graduates

China will reform its qualification system for teachers by canceling qualification exams for graduates majoring in education, according to an executive meeting of the State Council on Monday.

A decision was made at the meeting to conduct evaluations on teacher-training colleges. Graduates from colleges that passed the evaluations will be able to obtain teaching qualifications without sitting the exam, according to the decision.

By reforming the teachers' qualification system, authorities aim to encourage more graduates to engage in education, expand employment, and improve the training of teachers in such colleges.

Earlier this year, authorities have announced that college graduates who are eligible to apply for the teacher qualification exam, and have professional competence, can be employed as teachers before attending the exam.

This year's qualification exam for primary and secondary school teachers, originally scheduled for the first half of the year, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.