Russian-style family hotels bring prosperity to border town

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    14:08, August 17, 2020

The traditional Russian-style interior of Qu's family hotel in Enhe, at Ergune, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Aug 4, 2020. [Photo by Zhao Shiyue/chinadaily.com.cn]

Enhe, a nationality township that borders Russia for 75 kilometers at Ergune, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, has seen its traditional homestay business flourish for nearly 15 years, offering local residents of the Russian minority group a way to prosper.

Qu Dexin, 70, and his son Qu Bo have been managing the Vasily Family Hotel since 2006, with 32 guest rooms and a total construction area of over 2,000 square meters.


