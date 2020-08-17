China amends procedures for police handling criminal cases

China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has issued a major revision to the regulation on the procedures for police handling criminal cases.

The revision, following the revision of the Criminal Procedure Law in late 2018, introduces provisions implementing the requirement of judicial reforms and improving the standards of law enforcement of the police force.

The revision covers various areas of police work related to criminal cases, including the systems of compulsory measures, case-filing, investigation and the handling of property involved in criminal cases.

New articles were also brought in to implement the policy of "lenient penalties on suspects who admit their guilt and accept punishment," and specify the new requirement on obtaining evidence.

The current regulation was last amended in 2012, and the revised one will enter into force as of Sept. 1.

The revised regulation highlights the use of modern information technology in police work, such as electronic signatures and digital fingerprint stamping technology.

In addition, it also clarifies the jurisdiction of police in criminal cases in accordance with the supervision law, which empowers supervisory commissions to handle crimes related to individuals working in public offices.

The procedures for Chinese police in participating in international judicial assistance in criminal matters were also modified following the requirements of a law on such international cooperation in 2018.

This revision is of great significance to improving the police work in handling criminal cases and promoting the unity of fighting crimes and protecting human rights, according to the MPS.

The ministry has also pledged to introduce a series of training for police authorities across the country.