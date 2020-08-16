Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 16, 2020
China amends procedures for police handling criminal cases

(Xinhua)    16:41, August 16, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has issued a major revision to the regulation on the procedures for police handling criminal cases.

The revision, following the revision of the Criminal Procedure Law in late 2018, introduces provisions implementing the requirement of judicial reforms and improving the standards of law enforcement of the police force.

The revision covers various areas of police work related to criminal cases, including the systems of compulsory measures, case-filing, investigation and the handling of property involved in criminal cases.

New articles were also brought in to implement the policy of "lenient penalties on suspects who admit their guilt and accept punishment," and specify the new requirement on obtaining evidence.

The current regulation was last amended in 2012, and the revised one will enter into force as of Sept. 1. 

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

