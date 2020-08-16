Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 16, 2020
China welcomes Putin's proposal of holding online summit over Iranian nuclear issue

(Xinhua)    15:23, August 16, 2020

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian takes questions at a regular media briefing in Beijing on Aug 14, 2020. [Photo/Foreign Ministry official website]

Trump says 'probably not' to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran

BEIJING - China welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal of holding an online summit over Iranian nuclear issue, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Saturday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked to comment on Putin's proposal.

Putin proposed on Friday holding an urgent online meeting of the heads of the five states that are permanent members of the UN Security Council with the participation of the leaders of Germany and Iran to discuss Iran and the Persian Gulf situation.

China appreciates Russia's efforts to ease tensions on the Iranian nuclear issue and to strengthen regional security, Zhao said.

China has always firmly supported the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is devoted to safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East, said Zhao. "China is willing to work with parties concerned to keep close communication and coordination, and jointly promote the process of political resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue."

