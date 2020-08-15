Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing's Xinfadi wholesale market reopens as COVID-19 outbreak ebbs

(Xinhua)    14:21, August 15, 2020

Trucks loaded with fruit and vegetables drive through the Xinfadi market gate on the morning of Aug 15, 2020. [Photo by Wang Chengmeng/chinadaily.com.cn]

A fleet of trucks loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables heralded the reopening of Xinfadi, a large wholesale market of fruits, vegetables and meat, Saturday morning after its business was suspended due to a COVID-19 cluster related to the market about two months back.

More than 1,000 trucks are expected to deliver some 13,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables to the 112-hectare market on Saturday, helping recover about 60 percent of its normal transaction volumes for fruits and vegetables.

The market will be fully operational by Sept. 10, according to Zhou Xinchun, executive deputy head of Fengtai District, where the market is located.

Xinfadi provided about 70 percent of Beijing's vegetables, 10 percent of its pork, and 3 percent of its beef and mutton before being shut down on June 13.

The market will cease its retail business and close doors to individual consumers after the reopening, and all sellers and buyers are required to complete real-name authentication before entering the market, said Zhou.

A 1,000-square-meter retail vegetable market has been set up outside the wholesale market to meet the demands of nearby residents.

Since June 11, Beijing has reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster of infections in the Xinfadi wholesale market. By Aug. 6, all of the patients had been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York