Xi Jinping on ecological protection

(Xinhua)    14:20, August 15, 2020

China places ecological protection high on agenda. President Xi Jinping is leading the country's efforts on ecological advancement.

Back in 2005 when Xi worked in east China's Zhejiang Province as the provincial Party chief, he made an important judgment on the relation between economic growth and environmental protection.

"Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," Xi said on a visit to a local village. This quote has become an important guideline as China pursues a new concept of development.

Over the years, Xi has stressed ecological protection on many occasions. The following are some highlights of his recent quotes:

-- Man and nature form a community of life; we, as human beings, must respect nature, follow its ways, and protect it.

-- Ecological conservation and environmental protection are contemporary causes that will benefit many generations to come.

-- A sound ecological environment is the basic foundation for the sustainable development of humanity and society.

-- A good ecological environment is the fairest public product and the most accessible welfare for the people.

-- The quality of the ecological environment is the key to building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

-- Economic development should not be achieved at the cost of the ecology. The ecological environment itself is the economy. Protecting the environment is developing productivity.

-- We shall protect ecosystems as preciously as we protect our eyes, and cherish them as dearly as we cherish our lives.

-- The history of civilizations shows that the rise or fall of a civilization is closely tied to the quality of the ecological environment.

