Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese software developer launches new operating system

(Xinhua)    11:28, August 15, 2020

China Electronics Corporation (CEC) launched a new-generation self-developed operating system, Kylin V10, in the south China city of Guangzhou.

Developed by Kylinsoft under the CEC, the Kylin V10 features a better user experience and richer extended ecosystem, with its security level ranking first in the country, said Kong Jinzhu, executive president of Kylinsoft.

So far, the new operating system is compatible with more than 10,000 hardware and software products, including CPU, firmware, cloud platform and big data, produced by over 1,000 domestic and foreign enterprises, Kong said.

The company said it will develop products that mainly include server operating systems, desktop operating systems and embedded operating systems, combining artificial intelligence, mobile computing and cloud interconnection technologies.

Founded in March this year, Kylinsoft was integrated by two software companies under the CEC, focusing on domestic computer system development.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York