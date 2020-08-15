UN Security Council fails to adopt resolution that would extend Iran arms embargo

The UN Security Council on Friday failed to adopt a resolution tabled by the United States that would extend the current arms embargo against Iran.

The draft resolution failed to get the required nine votes in favor for adoption. Only two Security Council members voted in favor, two voted against, and the remaining 11 members abstained.

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 10, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

Under Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the July 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the six powers of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, the arms embargo against Iran expires on Oct. 18. 2020.

The U.S. draft sought to extend the embargo indefinitely until the Security Council decides otherwise.