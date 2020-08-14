All-China Women's Federation urges stopping food waste

The All-China Women's Federation has started an initiative among Chinese women and families to stop food waste and practice thrift in a bid to carry forward the traditional virtues of diligence and thrift of the Chinese nation.

According to the initiative, daily meals should be healthy and of appropriate size. It also calls for the use of serving chopsticks and spoons, as well as separate meals for family members at home.

The initiative also calls on families to order food prudently when dinning out to avoid extravagance. It also urges parents to teach their children diligence and thrift in word and deed.

Women's federations at all levels have been asked to strengthen publicity and education to stop food waste, thus creating an atmosphere of frugality in the society.