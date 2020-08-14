Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

All-China Women's Federation urges stopping food waste

(Xinhua)    17:21, August 14, 2020

The All-China Women's Federation has started an initiative among Chinese women and families to stop food waste and practice thrift in a bid to carry forward the traditional virtues of diligence and thrift of the Chinese nation.

According to the initiative, daily meals should be healthy and of appropriate size. It also calls for the use of serving chopsticks and spoons, as well as separate meals for family members at home.

The initiative also calls on families to order food prudently when dinning out to avoid extravagance. It also urges parents to teach their children diligence and thrift in word and deed.

Women's federations at all levels have been asked to strengthen publicity and education to stop food waste, thus creating an atmosphere of frugality in the society.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York