China's "Clear Your Plate" campaign gaining steam online

(Xinhua)    16:37, August 14, 2020

A nationwide "Clear Your Plate" campaign against wasting food is gaining steam online in China.

Social media users are invited to share photos or videos of empty plates after finishing their food on Weibo, a popular social media platform from China.

"Do not waste a grain of food," read a Weibo post by People's Daily, which has recently launched an "Empty Plate Challenge" online jointly with Weibo. "The 'Clear Your Plate' campaign has become a trend of the day!"

Food wasted by Chinese consumers each year is sufficient to feed millions of individuals for a year, noted Weibo in a post explaining the challenge. The post highlighted data from previous media reports.

As of Friday noon, the "Empty Plate Challenge" on the Weibo's hottest topic list, has generated more than 63 million views on the platform.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

