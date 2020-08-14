Chinese livestream platforms asked to curb shows encouraging wasting food

Online shows and live-streaming services have been instructed to strictly prohibit shows encouraging food-wasting behaviors, the China Association of Performing Arts (CAPA) said Friday.

The CAPA has issued a notice calling on its members to strengthen supervision on live-streaming and ban shows that encourage practices of food wastage, such as eating extravagantly, pretending to be big eaters, but end up vomiting off camera.

The notice also reminded anchors of food-related live-streaming shows to avoid pursuing excessive entertainment and wasting food to attract viewers' attention.

The CAPA is a national, non-profit, social organization comprised of performance services and performers.