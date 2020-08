The photo taken on August 13,2020 shows a hotel in the desert in Zhongwei, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui autonomous region. When the Desert Star Hotel, which is in the hinterland of the Tengger Desert, turned off its lights at midnight recently, the starry sky became more brilliant and could be seen reflected in a small lake. Ningxia is regarded as an ideal place for gazing at the stars with its clear skies, dry climate and other environmental advantages. (Photo: China News Servcie/Yang Di)