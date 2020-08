Ground staff work in the control tower at the Xiannyushan Airport in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 13, 2020. Xiannyushan Airport in Wulong District of Chongqing has started flight inspection work on Thursday. The new airport, which began construction in April of 2018, features a 2,800-meter runway and a 6,000-square-meter terminal building. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)