U.S. efforts to create "New Cold War" trap to contain China will not succeed, says official

China firmly opposes U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks against China during his visit to Slovenia, the Chinese Embassy in Slovenia said in a statement on Thursday criticizing U.S. attempts to create a "New Cold War."

Slovenia and the United States signed a so-called joint declaration on security of 5G networks during Pompeo's visit. On the issue of the 5G security, the United States "violates the principles of the market economy and abuses the concept of national security to implement discriminatory and exclusive policies," the Embassy's statement said, noting that it has made "presumptions of guilt" against Chinese companies without being able to provide any evidence, and it "uses the power of the state machine to suppress Chinese companies."

"The attempt by the United States to create a 'New Cold War' trap and to form cliques to contain China will not succeed, nor will it be in anyone's interest," the Chinese Embassy stressed. "We advise some U.S. politicians to stop spreading political viruses, stop slandering China with words and deeds, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs."

"The Slovenian side has made it clear to the Chinese side that the declaration is not against China or Chinese companies. We expect the Slovenian side to honor its commitments, and to continue to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies," the Chinese Embassy also said.

Milan Brglez, member of the European Parliament and the member of leadership of Slovenian Social Democratic Party said he was worried that the signing of the declaration could worsen relations between Slovenia and China.

"The signing of a political declaration on 5G security between Slovenian Foreign Minister Logar and U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo does not follow Slovenia's interests. There is even a possibility that signing of this political statement would become legally binding for Slovenia, as a unilateral legal transaction," Brglez said.

Local newspaper Vecer said that Pompeo's visit entails a price to pay, which will further harm Slovenia's reputation among European core countries.