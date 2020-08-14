Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 14, 2020
China's fixed-asset investment decline narrows

(Xinhua)    12:23, August 14, 2020

China's fixed-asset investment (FAI) went down 1.6 percent year on year during the January-July period, narrowing from the 3.1-percent decline in the first half of the year, official data showed Friday.

In the first seven months, the FAI amounted to 32.92 trillion yuan (about 4.74 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Investment by the state sector went up 3.8 percent during the period, while private-sector investment fell 5.7 percent, with the drop down 1.6 percentage points from that in the first half of the year.

In July, FAI rose 4.85 percent from June.

The FAI includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.

