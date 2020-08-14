Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 14, 2020
Namibia encouraged by China's efforts in finding COVID-19 vaccine: minister

(Xinhua)    10:58, August 14, 2020

Namibia's Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula said on Wednesday that his country is encouraged by China's efforts in finding a vaccine against COVID-19.

"There are several efforts being made especially in China to find vaccine so has Russia also pushed forward," Shangula said when responding to questions at the State House.

"We are very much encouraged by China's progress in this regard and we hope the vaccine will be found sooner (rather) than later for everyone's protection," he noted.

The minister said Namibia is looking to secure long lasting solutions, including vaccines in dealing with COVID-19, and that the country is working toward narrowing down the long-term effects of the pandemic.

Namibia has been experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases primarily in the capital Windhoek, with medical experts saying the city will soon be the country's viral epicenter.

